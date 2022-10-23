Lars Lieftink



Saturday, October 22, 2022 8:09 PM – Last Updated: 8:11 PM

Zach Brown has responded to Christian Horner, who was disappointed by Brown’s letter to the FIA. Brown says he’s not naming any names and wants to know the consequences.

In a letter to the FIA, Brown gave on behalf of McLaren Exceeding the budget cap (as Red Bull did in 2021) is cheating and he expects severe punishment, followed by some examples from Brown. Horner said he was not interested in America. Horner finds it astonishing that a group ‘ignorant of the facts’ would attempt to talk about this.

Article continues below the video

Also interesting: Horner furious over Brown’s letter to FIA: “Disappointing another team saying that”

brown

Brown, who was in the same press room as Horner, responded to Horner’s comments during a press conference in the US, explaining why he had sent the letter to the FIA. “I think the budget cap is very important for the future of our sport. Everyone is looking at it. We don’t know the details, so we have to wait and see what the results of the process between Red Bull and the FIA ​​are. We are sitting at the table with everyone because the regulations are not perfect. We don’t expect it in the first year. For all the teams. There is an opinion. I wanted to reveal everything. Of course I don’t know all the details, but we want the consequences and we want to make some recommendations about possible punishment.”

Punishment

According to Brown, he hasn’t named any teams. “I am not referring to any teams, this is the answer to what the consequences will be. If we have more money, we can use more people, bring more upgrades. We have faith in the FIA ​​and we hope they will take it. Account in our opinion. Five percent is too much. It is That’s a lot of money you can put into the development of a car. We should all look at that.”

GPFans is looking for developers!