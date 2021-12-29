Tuesday’s ruling by the state council suspending the closure of the cultural sector will not replace other legal action announced by actors from the cultural sector.

For example, on Monday an alliance of various organizations, including the League for Human Rights, appealed to the State Council against the closure of the department. The petitions are still scheduled for Friday, confirms French-speaking Ligu des Troits Homines’ Olivia Venet.

“Our action is comprehensive and includes cinemas and concert halls. We are targeting various points from the royal decree.”

In addition, brief actions have been filed against the Belgian government by various French-speaking organizations. In addition, Annelies Verlinden, the interior minister responsible for the implementation of the kb, was summoned before the first trial court in Brussels.

“Whether cinema is a cultural institution is still in question,” says lawyer Jack Englebert. “We think so, but it’s constantly causing controversy, so my clients continue their action. According to the State Council, if there is discrimination against theaters, it applies to theaters as well.

If the Human Rights League’s appeal is successful, summary proceedings may be suspended, according to the attorney general. “But we’re not there yet.”