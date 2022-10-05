Controversial chess player Hans Niemann allegedly cheated in 100 online games

Controversial chess grandmaster Hans Niemann of the United States is said to have cheated in more than a hundred online games.

The newspaper reports that the wall street journal based on an investigation by chess website chess.com, which banned the chess player from accessing the online platform for a period of time last year.

Magnus Carlsen, world impeachment champion

Niemann recently caused a stir by defeating world champion Magnus Carlsen. Shortly after, the Norwegian grandmaster stopped his match against Niemann in an online tournament after a single hit and turned his screen black.

A few days later, Carlsen openly accused Niemann of cheating.

Illegal help in over a hundred online chess games

The 19-year-old American allegedly cheated online far more times than the two times he confessed when he was 12 and 16. According the wall street journal the chess player likely received illegal help in more than a hundred online chess games, the most recent of which was in 2020. In between, there were also games that involved prize money and in 25 cases, it was a game broadcast live on the Internet.

Allegations admitted during a telephone call

This 72-page Chess.com report also reports that Niemann allegedly admitted to the allegations during a phone conversation with the website’s spokesperson and was banned from the platform for a period of time. According to the investigation, irregularities were also found during the chess player’s journey to the top. The chess player did not respond to information from the American newspaper.

However, the chess website also points out that he was not involved in detecting cheating in classic chess games and has no definitive statement as to whether he cheated in games. direct. Chess.com says some of Niemann’s games deserve further research based on the data. The international chess federation FIDE ordered a commission of inquiry to investigate the riot between Carlsen and Niemann and the allegations.