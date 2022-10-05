best apps to watch max become world champion

If all goes well, Max Verstappen will become Formula 1 world champion for the second time on Sunday. On the Honda home circuit, the 25-year-old Dutchman can secure the title with a victory and the fastest lap in the race. Don’t want to miss anything from the Japanese Grand Prix? In this article, we will discuss the best apps to track GP.

The Dutch Formula 1 broadcasting rights have belonged to Viaplay since this year. The new streaming service is offered by the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) and provides all the footage from and about Formula 1. NENT has taken over the broadcast rights from Ziggo for a mammoth sum, and aims to bring Formula 1 and… ‘other sports’ in a completely new and modern way. Whether or not that succeeds is another matter, unless you consider stuttering, low resolution, and stuttering images to be “new and modern.”

There have already been a lot of reviews on Viaplay. In addition to Stéphane’s often monotonous and uninteresting interviews, the service experienced many problems. For example, many people have complained about poor image blur, poor audio sync, and application crash. There was even a cash register delivery dedicated to. To be fair, it seems to be better now. Although there are still people who have problems. The service does not always work well for Viaplay users in our newsroom. You can, however, follow the race via Viaplay and the app that accompanies it and also sit in the car of different drivers. You then see footage from their ‘helmet cam’ so you can better see how they experience the race. The application can be downloaded below, a subscription to Viaplay costs 13.99 euros per month. You can also watch Premier League football, darts and various movies and series.

Radio Grand Prix

You can also no longer listen to commentary by race reporter Olav Mol and pit reporter and dentist Jack Plooij via Viaplay. If you really want to hear that, you can switch to Grand Prix Radio. You can still listen to them here. During a race weekend, Grand Prix Radio offers live commentary. The app also contains daily Formula 1 news and also includes updates, feature articles, interviews and its own podcast.

ZiggoGo

For people who can’t get enough of Olav and Jack, they can go to Ziggo. On the Ziggo Sport channel, among others, Rob Kamphues, Olav Mol, Jack Plooij, Renger van der Zande and Rob van Gameren will present several programs on Formula 1. For example, there are previews and reflections on the races , sports reports, opinions of several people from the racing world and interviews with team leaders, really only with Gunther Steiner but still. All of this can be viewed by Ziggo subscribers on sports channel 14. They can also watch it in the Ziggo Go app. With this app, you can watch TV online on your laptop, smartphone and/or or your tablet.

F1TV Pro

F1 TV Pro is the official subscription service of the Formula 1 organization. On F1 TV Pro, in addition to all Formula 1 practice, qualifying and races, you can also watch in-car video footage of the drivers. Among other things, you can choose to follow only one race driver for the entire race. For example, you can choose to watch the whole race with Alexander Albon. In addition, you also have access to all its on-board radios. This way you experience the race in a completely different way. F1TV Pro also offers the ability to view lap times, intervals and other race information. You can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for 64.99 euros per year or 7.99 euros per month.

World champion?

As mentioned above, if Max Verstappen wins, including the fastest lap in the race, he can become Formula 1 world champion for the second time this Sunday in Japan. After Japan there will be four more races. So if it doesn’t work in Japan, then probably the next run in the US. Hopefully next year the Formula 1 championship will be much more exciting. Although our favorite driver Vettel is not coming back. Then become a fan of Albon!