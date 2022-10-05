Chess player Niemann (19) probably cheated in more than 100 online games

The newspaper reports that the wall street journal based on a survey by the chess website chess.com. The chess player was barred from using the platform for some time last year due to suspicions.

World Chess Riot

Niemann sparked a global row of failures last month when he beat world champion Magnus Carlsen. Shortly after, the Norwegian grandmaster stopped his match against Niemann in an online tournament after just one hit. Carlsen blacked out his screen and a few days later openly accused Niemann of cheating.

The 19-year-old American allegedly cheated online far more times than the two times he confessed when he was 12 and 16.