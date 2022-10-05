Chess player Niemann (19) probably cheated in more than 100 online games
The newspaper reports that the wall street journal based on a survey by the chess website chess.com. The chess player was barred from using the platform for some time last year due to suspicions.
World Chess Riot
Niemann sparked a global row of failures last month when he beat world champion Magnus Carlsen. Shortly after, the Norwegian grandmaster stopped his match against Niemann in an online tournament after just one hit. Carlsen blacked out his screen and a few days later openly accused Niemann of cheating.
The 19-year-old American allegedly cheated online far more times than the two times he confessed when he was 12 and 16.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the chess player likely received illegal help in more than 100 online chess games. This would have last happened in 2020. There were also parties that involved cash prizes. In 25 cases, it would be an evening broadcast live on the Internet.
Thick report
In a thick 72-page report, Chess.com also reports that Niemann admitted to the allegations during a phone conversation with the website’s spokesperson. So he was banned from the platform for a while.
According to the investigation, irregularities were also found during the chess player’s journey to the top. The chess player did not respond to information from the American newspaper.
To research
Chess.com says more research is needed on Niemann’s (cheating) game. The international chess federation FIDE ordered a commission of inquiry to investigate the riot between Carlsen and Niemann and the allegations.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”