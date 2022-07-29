Commonwealth Games Charles and Camilla Jumpsuit

No vacation weeks for the Windsors, Crown Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were back in the picture after a short break…

…at a flower show in Sandringham and at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Over the next ten days there will be 280 matches, in around 20 sports, including quintessentially British sports like netball (a type of korfball) and lawn bowls. In addition, women will participate in a cricket tournament for the first time. There will be no more football.

Get ready for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games! Underpinned by the core values ​​of humanity, equality and destiny, the Games unite the Commonwealth family and inspire world-class athletes to compete in a spirit of friendship and fair play. @BirminghamCG22 pic.twitter.com/jMWPPMSlql – The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 28, 2022

The festival is a bit like the Olympics, but with only British Commonwealth countries. It is a way, even for very small countries, to shine with their athletes. It should also be noted that the sports festival is no longer taking place in London, but in Birmingham. Charles has already toured the site today to meet athletes and stakeholders and put his heart into it.

Later, Charles arrived at the Arena in his converted Aston Martin running on leftover wine and cheese.

And Camilla surprised with a chic jumpsuit from her favorite designer Anne Valentine.

She wears trousers more often, but she hasn’t worn a jumpsuit very often (the garment has only been spotted once before, at a reception in New Zealand in 2019) #StyleHasNoAge

On Twitter, the combination was the immediate winner of the evening.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex was also present at the opening ceremony: her husband, Prince Edward, is the patron of the Commonwealth Games.

Queen Elizabeth isn’t normally very keen on sports unless they feature horses, but as a patron she has always been very involved in the Commonwealth Games. The 96-year-old skips this one anyway, as it would be too tiring. She will stay in the Scottish summer residence Balmoral and will leave the honors to the children and grandchildren for the next few days.

She was however present at the lighting of the torch in October…

…where she hid a secret message to read tonight.

She then presented it to Paralympic athlete Kadeena Cox.

Photos (c)Getty Images

