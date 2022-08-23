Commewijne Commissariat and Community Projects Office working on district development – ​​Suriname Herald

The Commewijne District Commissioner and the Community Projects Office will jointly commit to the further development of the Commewijne District. Several community projects will be carried out. Within this framework, District Commissioner Mohamedsafiek Radjab and Jaswant Doekharan, Project Manager of the Community Projects Office, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The projects to be carried out were initiated by the district commissioner himself and by signing the document, both parties show their willingness to carry out the plans. The mayor of Commewijne was assisted on this occasion by several employees of the supervisory board.

Community projects are carried out with the aim of meeting the necessary needs of the various communities. Furthermore, income must be generated and poverty must be fought. Through the implementation of community projects, a mechanism of sustainability and continuity will be established, in which maintenance and cooperation are central.

This phase concerns the construction of a playground in Mariënburg; construction of an auditorium and renovation of the footbridge of the Laarwijk public cemetery; the construction of a toilet for the Voorburg auditorium; renovation of the recreation room and the office of the administrative supervisor of the resort Johan and Margaretha. In addition, several community projects are planned for the coming period.