Prenobe Bissessur passport seized – Suriname Herald

Prenobe Bissessur’s passport was seized. This was done on behalf of the Public Ministry (OM), as he is not allowed to leave Suriname. He was supposed to leave for Miami last night. From Miami he would fly to the Netherlands.

Bissessur was arrested at Johan Adolf Pengel airport by the judicial intervention team (JIT). He was deported after questioning and without a passport.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office announced in a statement yesterday that a team has been set up to conduct criminal investigations into alleged irregularities at NV Energiebedrijven Suriname (EBS) and Suriname Luchtvaartmaatschappij (SLM). These teams are headed by prosecutors under the responsibility of the Attorney General.

Since yesterday, Bissessur is no longer an adviser to the president. President Chan Santokhi announced in parliament yesterday that Bissessur was no longer employed by the president’s office. It was also decided that he cannot sit in any other state body and cannot work in committees or councils. In addition, Bissessur is also relieved of all work at the SLM.

Regarding the contracts and the amounts that Bissessur receives as a consultant from the SLM, the president said that the payments in the contract are unfair and unreasonable. A team of lawyers is studying how the payments can be recovered.