Colin Benders Technology – From Kyteman to Modular Synths

There are tech enthusiasts who make tech their identity and there are those you don’t know about their love of tech unless you ask. This is what we do in this section; we ask famous Dutch people about their technology. In this third edition, we talk to musician Colin Benders about why he swapped the trumpet for a modular synthesizer, his experiences with AR, VR and the Unreal Engine, and how he preferred a robotic arm for making music. whole.

Colin Benders is best known as trumpeter and composer Kyteman, who played almost every Dutch festival with his hip-hop orchestra between 2009 and 2011, and whose mega hit Sorry could be heard on the radio every day. For a long time there was silence around the musician, but it was not because he was sitting still. On the contrary, he met a new love: the modular synthesizer. It took him years to learn to play this instrument. In 2017, he is, still unaccustomed, with the instrument for the first time on stage during Awakenings† From April this year, he and the audiovisual artist Boris Acket can be seen in Dutch cinemas with the show ‘rhizome part 1’, a show which he himself does not yet know exactly what is going on will do. “The ingredients are Boris, me and a sound and light installation from you. All I know is that it’s going to completely escalate.”