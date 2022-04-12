Android Auto 7.5 is available in the Play Store, unfortunately without ‘Coolwalk’

Android Auto version 7.5 has been tested for several weeks and is now available in the Google Play Store. What exactly is new in this version, Google does not disclose. We can already reveal that the new interface codenamed ‘Coolwalk’ is not present in this version.

Android auto update

Android Auto 7.5 is available to everyone, which means that the testing phase was successful and this version should not cause any problems. The new stable update for Android Auto is not yet available from publishers, so it will gradually be made available to more people.

The website AutoEvolution has already received the update and unfortunately cannot give us many details about its contents. Google hasn’t provided a changelog to let us know exactly what’s new. So we have to find out for ourselves what new things Google has added. What is immediately clear is the absence of “Coolwalk”. It’s the codename for the Android Auto interface that Google has been working on behind the scenes for some time. We saw the first screenshots earlier this year of this CarPlay type interface, including the new dashboard with widgets that you can open at the touch of a button. You can see screenshots of the new interface see here†

Unfortunately no Coolwalk this time, but hopefully Google will use Google I/O 2022 on May 11-12 to announce this update. Do you already have Android Auto 7.5? Have you been able to discover anything new? Let us know in the comments below this article.

