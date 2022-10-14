Cold on campus: “The Grotius is a freezer”

Due to the energy crisis, the thermostat in campus buildings has been lowered. But blankets in the university library and thick sweaters in the lecture hall were also in use last year, even before the reduction. “It’s always cold here.”

Dimitra Lamprou works in a hat and a big sweater at the Library of Science, the library in the Huygens building. ‘Cold? No, it’s fine here. I can work well,” says the biology student. “I had a lecture this morning in the Linnaeus building, it was really much colder there. But then it was only five degrees outside or something.

Blankets are available in the library of the Huygens building for pupils who are cold, but this was already the case last year when the thermostat was still at 21 degrees. Since the spring, it has returned to 19 degrees in order to become independent of Russian gas and contribute to the university’s sustainability ambitions. According to the library receptionist, the temperature varies per room and per time. When the sun hits the windows, the weather warms up quickly.

Better working temperature

From a search from the University of Helsinki professions with measurable performance indicators and temperature showed that 22 degrees led to the best results. Colder or warmer temperatures reduced productivity for these simple tasks (think word processing, simple calculations and call center work).

freezer

According to three law students who have just left the Linnaeus building, it is not cold at all. It’s much worse in the Grotius Building, they say. This is confirmed by Jet Hulleman, who sits in the warm Integrand office under the Elinor Ostrom building. There, in the building, they can significantly increase the temperature by turning on the heating. “But the Grotius is a freezer,” says Hulleman. “I often sit there with a thick sweater and cold fingers in the conference room.”

“I often sit in the library with my coat on”

They recognize these complaints in the space of the Association of Nijmegen Law Professors (JFV) in the Grotius building. “It’s freezing cold here all year round. Just write that it’s because of all these cold people here,” laughs Niels Burghoorn. “I like it. You can dress for it. Danique Dubach agrees. “I often sit in the library with my coat on. I actually like it. And in the summer it’s pleasantly cool here.”

Those who get cold quickly have the problem that teachers don’t appreciate students keeping their coats on in the classroom, students say.

shower

The two-degree reduction on the thermostat has no effect on the temperature of the Sports Centre’s showers, explains director Joris Hermans. ‘However, the amount of water has been adjusted. We let the showers run for less time. Hermans indicates that this had already been indicated by the athletes themselves and that the users of the Sports Center are themselves fully committed to sustainability.

No drop in temperature is to be feared in the last office building in Thomas van Aquinostraat.

“I don’t mind if we have to put on an extra sweater,” says Education & ICT employee Ivo Brouns. “If I can do anything to save money, I’d like to do it. We could also use the air conditioning here for heating. But then you heat the whole room. You can adjust it per person by opening or closing the heater next to you. We have a large room, one is here with his coat because he is cold, while I quickly get hot. If it’s too cold, I’ll look for something to excite me.