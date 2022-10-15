Giesen saw a good start: “There is always room for…

FC Twente Women will play their second away match of the season on Sunday. SC Heerenveen are the opponents at Sportpark Skoatterwald. On the site of FC Twente Suzanne Giesen is looking forward to this game.

“We have now played two league matches. We have shown good things in this area, but there is always room for improvement. The start of a new season is of course always something to get used to, especially for players who are affiliated with the club in the summer. These girls had to get used to the game and the club.

“Last week a lot of our players took part in the national selections, so we had a slightly different preparation to what we normally have. Fortunately, the group is now used to this, we have of course experienced this before. We we trained hard with the players who were there, to prepare ourselves as well as possible for next Sunday’s game,” explained Giesen.

Last season Giesen sat out the games against Heerenveen due to injuries. “I didn’t play the games myself, but of course I saw them. sc Heerenveen is always a tough opponent for us, but it’s up to us to show the game we want to play. We have enough quality in the team to go home with a win,” Giesen looks to the future.