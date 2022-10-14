Theek Discovery Lab 5: getting started with science and technology

In the Discovery Lab at Theek 5 Dongen, children in groups 6 to 8 can learn about science and technology through surprising experiments and interesting research. Are you a budding scientist? Then sign up for the Discovery Lab. The first Discovery Lab starts on Wednesday, October 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Craft an Enraged Rotor Mobile in this Tech Workshop. This is a homemade racing car that is powered by a propeller on a motor with a battery. With this propeller, the vehicle moves forward by moving air on four wheels. If you drive a homemade race car, you can decorate it with markers, crafting materials. The plastic parts are made with a 3d printer. Race!

About the Discovery Lab

At Dongen Discovery Lab, we dive into the exciting world of science and technology together. Learn technical experiments, do special things or do interesting research. Each month, a new theme is proposed. For more information on experiences and themes, visit the website.

