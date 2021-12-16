Clément after a fourth consecutive victory: “Anderlecht has become older and more mature, but we are also more mature”

READ ALSO. Club Brugge in the kitchen receives Anderlecht after 12 against 12

“They had chances at the start, but our goal came at the right time,” said Charles De Ketelaere. “After that, we created a lot of chances. It’s a shame that in the end we still had to concede a goal, but 1-4 is a good result in Leuven. After the break, they really wanted to aim for that goal. It created a lot of space and we took full advantage of it.

“My goal? I had one on one in the box, I went in first, then I shot in the corner. He came in well, but I already made him more enjoyable. Now he is important. to win our remaining matches to end this year in the best possible way. Anderlecht Sunday is always special. We are going to go, but I’m sure they will too.

Clément: “Anderlecht has become older and more mature, but we are also more mature”

“This victory is a pleasure because we know from experience how difficult this movement is,” said coach Philippe Clément. “The OHL started impatiently and we had some issues with their pressing early on. We struggled to find attackers. But after twenty minutes, we rested more and we were able to score. It was very important. In the second half, we were able to dominate and score even more.

With this victory, the Club continues to follow in the footsteps of the Union. He will face Anderlecht on Sunday at fifteen out of fifteen and may then have left for a new series. Also last season, the blue-black machine was successful during the Christmas period.

“We then reached thirty out of thirty, it’s still a long way off now,” Clément knows. “Obviously we want to win against Anderlecht on Sunday, but we are watching it match by match. The Anderlecht player we meet at home this time is older and more mature than the team we received at Jan Breydel last season. But our players are also more mature. Noa Lang and Charles De Ketelaere will play all matches this year. If they are played well like today, they can continue to play. (blah)

Brys: “An additional striker is needed in January”

The history of the OHL has been the same all season: solid football, but lacking in efficiency, defensively, but even more so in attack. “Our midfielders score relatively easily, but they’re on their own,” said coach Marc Brys. “Everything comes from the second line and it takes energy.

The attackers fail and it gradually begins to annoy Brys. Three center forwards were recruited to replace Thomas Henry, but they failed. “Do we have a lot of forwards? It seems clear to me that one should be added in January, “said Brys. Kaba has scored four times so far, but has been dry for a month and a half. Rezaei and Kuharevych have yet to score. One. embarrassment for transfer policy? “Let me pass this on. I’m not responsible for transfers,” Brys concluded. (mah)

Screenwriters: “Setback of the first leg”

Ex-Bruggeling Siebe Schrijvers missed the lead of the Leuven team by a score of 0-0. “We played well in the first half and we still had the best chances,” said the midfielder afterwards. “We know since the first leg (which ended in 1-1, editor’s note) that it will be very difficult for them if we take the lead, but now it was the other way around. Their first chance came right away, they were more efficient than us. It’s good until 16 years old, but everything after that is a point of work for us. We tried to push after the break, but with the spaces we left and the wiggle room some of these Club guys have, it was easily two, three, four to zero.

OH Leuven seems to be struggling mainly with a deficit in scoring ability. “It comes in periods. At Union, we still scored almost every chance we had. It seems like a snapshot to me. Or Vormer ever yelled at me after those 1-4s? That says a lot, after a 1-4 he wouldn’t do it either. But we’ll talk in a moment. And exchange shirts? It will come. “