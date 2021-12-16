WMO Council has room for new members

DIEMEN – The Social Support Council is made up of residents of Diemen who critically oversee the policy and implementation of the Social Support Act (Wmo) based on their experience and knowledge. The agreements allow the WMO Council to do its job even better.

The law on social assistance is implemented by the municipalities. The basic principle is that everyone can participate in society and continue to live independently at home for as long as possible. People who cannot do this due to illness, old age or disability can contact the Wmo advisers of the municipality of De Brede HOED.

Support

Together with the client, they examine what people can solve on their own or with the help of their environment and where the support of the municipality is needed. For example, when arranging the home, household help, home orientation or Wmo transport.

Louise de Berg is president of the social assistance law council. “The WMO Council deals with the policy and implementation of WMO and other social tasks of the municipality, such as the care and welfare of the youth. So we are not dealing with individual issues. The WMO Council provides both solicited and unsolicited advice to the municipal executive. Due to the agreements reached, the counseling procedure is clear. To this end, we have agreed on deadlines and agreements on the information modalities and scope of the WMO Council. In this way, we can perform our tasks even better.

Transport social assistance law

Over the past year, the WMO Council has advised, among other things, the purchase of Wmo transportation and stairlifts. The Social Support Council also provides ideas on the accessibility of public space. “We then inspect, for example, in a neighborhood in need of renovation, whether you can easily get on and off the sidewalk with a wheelchair. If this is not possible, it will be included as a point of improvement. “

On December 1, Louise de Berg and Alderman Jeroen Klaasse signed the cooperation agreements between the Social Assistance Law Council and the municipality of Diemen. “The welfare law council has been doing important work for a long time,” says Klaasse. “It helps the municipality to adapt the policy and the implementation of the law on social assistance as closely as possible. Collaborative agreements contain working agreements that have so far emerged naturally, but have not yet been formally established anywhere.

New members

The WMO Council currently consists of six members and there is room for new members. “We are looking for committed residents of Diemen who, based on their own experience and knowledge, wish to reflect on this law which affects so many residents of Diemen,” says De Berg. “By empowering new members with their own experience and expertise, we can do our job even better in the coming period.”

The WMO Council meets ten times a year. Volunteer fees are available for membership. More information about this interesting volunteer position and the Social Support Act can be found at www.diemen.nl (search for “Wmo-raad”). Anyone interested can send a cover letter with CV by e-mail to Louise de Berg via [email protected]