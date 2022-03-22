Choose the right wall stickers for the holiday feeling at home

If you want to renew the interior to create a holiday feeling at home without having to do much, wall stickers are the best option. Easy to apply and affordable. These stickers give a contemporary touch to the interior and at the same time provide a pleasant living environment. For this it is not necessary to spend a lot of time painting the walls, it is just possible to stick the stickers on the walls. This will have a major impact on the appearance of the interior! The only requirement is a flat surface.

In fact, this one comfortable stickers not only add something more to the interior, but also can be useful to cover holes or stains on the wall. They can hide certain areas of the wall and make it beautiful at the same time. Either way, here are a few things to consider when choosing the right wall sticker.

A location-based design

The first thing to consider when choosing the wall sticker is where it will be placed. When this is known, you will know which type of decal is most appropriate for this space. There are many different types of wall decals, but some are specially designed to be placed in the bathroom and kitchen, while others are designed for the bedroom or living room.

Room size

It is important to consider the size of the room where the decal will be placed. This will help you choose the right model, neither too big nor too small. This also has consequences for the cost of the sticker. It is important to ensure that the wall sticker does not look too small in the room. For a smaller space, smaller wall decals are perfect. If the small space is vertical, choose a thin, oblong wall decal. If it is horizontal, choose a long and wide wall sticker. A good option is to make your own make original stickers where it is possible to upload your own design. For example, it is possible to add personalized stickers inside.

The atmosphere will also influence the choice

Consider the mood you want to create when choosing stickers. Each room in the house has its own atmosphere. Wall decals have a major impact on the ambiance of any room. If you want a dynamic and fun space, buy colorful and comfortable stickers. If you want to create a feeling with nature, you can opt for cherry blossoms or other designs with natural elements.

The colors, a point not to be missed

As always, color is very important. The color of the wall decal can also have a huge impact on the room. There are so many colors to choose from. Choose the right color to match the rest of the interior and enjoy your new decor!