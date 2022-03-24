Brian Brobbey is happy to be back on the football pitch. The striker has suffered regular injuries over the past year which meant he had to miss several important games. Now that he’s back to form, however, his dreams aren’t diminished.

For starters, Brobbey is eyeing the Juniors, for whom he was recalled and with whom he hopes to go to the European U23 Championship. The Ajax player had to skip the second half last season due to injury. “I wish I was here now,” Brobbey said General Journal about it, before he dreamed out loud too. “If I do my best and the first team comes, of course I want to be there too.”

The big Orange is a dream for Brobbey, he says, but also more than that. “I’m just doing my best. I know it’s possible. Come to Orange. Still, Brobbey doesn’t want to call the Dutch national team a goal just yet, although he knows what he can at least do to make that dream come true. Hard work often pays off. I’m going to keep it going anyway.

“There was a lot of space against Benfica”

So Brobbey is mostly looking forward now that he’s back from injury, although he also realizes he’s missed games in which he could have been useful. The hardest part was the away game against Benfica. There was quite a bit of space in the second half’, the striker looks back with a bit of nostalgia.

Luckily for him, Brobbey has had a memorable time since his return. “Winning Feyenoord in a full Johan Cruijff Arena in particular was a great experience,” the Ajax player refers to last Sunday’s 3-2 Classic win.

“If we stay focused, we will become champions”

With his injury recovery, Brobbey looks fit just in time for the crucial phase of the season, in which Ajax still have two trophies to win, including the domestic title. “It’s exciting, but I think we will become champions if we stay focused,” the striker expresses his confidence in getting this award. Brobbey has little need for Ajax’s tougher wins of late. “That’s what people and the media see. They don’t know how we feel. We let them talk and do our thing. We have a lot of trust in each other.

Brobbey appears to be playing a role primarily as a pinch hitter in this title chase. Ajax are in any case very happy with the striker, he says, based on a conversation with Erik ten Hag. “He was very happy with my work ethic, my goals against Utrecht and PSV and said I had to keep it up.” Brobbey still sees a big improvement for himself. ‘Hey man. This chance against Cambuur had to be taken. And against Feyenoord of course.

“We will sit down soon and make a good plan”

Finally, at the end of the season, there is also an important personal moment for Brobbey. Will the striker make his return to the final in Amsterdam or will he return to Germany? The answer is still pending at this time. ‘I don’t know man. I don’t have any contact with Leipzig about it yet,” said Brobbey, who indicates that he mainly speaks to the technical director about his injury.

In front of The Telegraph Brobbey has previously indicated that he would like to stay in Amsterdam himself, but this time he is a bit more withdrawn. ‘I do not know. I’ll sit down with my agent soon and then we’ll see what we’re going to do,” says the striker, who also seems insensitive to an extra push. “No, again, we’ll sit down and make a good plan soon.” So wait and see.