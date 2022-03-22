Notification of PAS legalization program established – Varkensbedrijf.nl

The PAS notification legalization program is now established and will come into effect on February 28, 2022. In order to legalize PAS notifications, nitrogen deposit space must be made available. This is done through the (voluntary) purchase of farms through the National Termination Scheme for Livestock Farm Locations (lbv), the Targeted Purchase Measure (MGO) and also the Subsidy Scheme for the Remediation of Pig Farms. The first nitrogen deposit space should be available in the second half of 2022.

Free up extra space

In order to be able to legalize PAS reports, space must be found. This space is freed from source measurements, for example; cows on pasture longer, shut-down programs and also emission-reducing barn systems. It is about the voluntary rupture and the change of company.

Has the application already been submitted?

Have you already submitted an application for legalization of the PAS notification to RVO? Then you have to wait for the evaluation and the message that the nitrogen deposit space is available. You have no action to perform at this time. The legalization process can only be initiated after RVO’s assessment and response.

Companies that have submitted a PAS notification in the past and have not yet submitted a PAS notification legalization request, have until November 1, 2022 to submit a legalization request.

See the full program

The complete legalization program established for PAS notifications, including the Nota van Antwoord, can be found via this link read.

Need help?

Would you rather outsource it or can’t you submit it independently? Please contact Exlan Advice on 088 – 488 29 29. They will be happy to help you legalize your PAS report.

Source: Agricultural business