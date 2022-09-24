China Unveils Striking In-Space Plan for Solar Power 2.0

China thinks big and proposes a plan to provide solar energy to the inhabitants of the Earth: solar panels in space.

It would be much more efficient than solar panels on the surface of the earth. They only generate solar energy when the sun is shining. Thus at night and on cloudy days the return is nil.

Generate solar power 24/7 with solar panels in space

So you don’t have that problem in space. Space solar panels can take the sun unhindered 24/7 and thus achieve maximum efficiency. According Bloomberg go Longi Green Energy Technology Company, based in the Chinese city of Xi’an, set up this project. By sending photovoltaic cells into space, the Chinese company aims to capture electricity throughout the day.

The president of the China Space Foundation, Wu Zhijian, says his plans align well with a broader partnership with China’s space program. Additionally, the project will bring humanity as a whole one step closer to harvesting energy beyond our planet.

Solar Energy in Microwave Rays on the Earth’s Surface

The plans are already very concrete and a successful model of solar transmission in space has already been built. A team from Xidian University has found a way to capture sunlight above the Earth’s surface and convert it into microwave radiation. These rays are then sent to receivers on the surface of the Earth.

The space race between China and America erupts

China is therefore making considerable progress in space and wishes to carry out several lunar missions in the years to come in addition to solar panels. It may not be a coincidence that the Americans also suddenly have a renewed interest in space exploration and have set up a brand new space program (Artemis), which even includes a permanent moon base. What a little competition can’t do for technological developments.

The idea of ​​solar panels in space is not new. In 2013, the American CalTech (California Institute of Technology) received a grant to launch such a space program for solar energy. Japan, India and Russia are also reportedly working on similar projects.