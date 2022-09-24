Stam satisfied with the breach of contract: “It gives us more time…

Feyenoord are very excited about Koen Stam’s performance. Stam has been active at Feyenoord as head of methodology since 2021. His contract has now been terminated by the club and extended until summer 2024. At Feyenoord, Stam is responsible for the implementation of football methodology .

Feyenoord academy manager Rini Coolen says it’s important that Stam can carry out his work in the long term, Feyenoord reports on its website. to place. “We at Feyenoord have been working to develop and shape our football philosophy since the start of 2021. Koen guides midfield and superstructure coaches in how our young players learn about Feyenoord football.”

Stam himself is very happy with his contract opening. “I am very happy that Feyenoord wanted to open and extend my contract. It gives us more time and space to continue, together with the coaches, the development and application of our vision of football. The ultimate goal is that van Feyenoord’s playing intentions and principles are visible in all layers of the club.”