“Are we not speaking from our own point of view?

In his throne speech, King Willem-Alexander showed understanding for the emotions that live among farmers and said the cabinet would do everything in its power to create broad support for the necessary measures. Remkes is expected to make recommendations this month based on the nitrogen consultations.

However, it will not just be about nitrogen. Remkes will also offer recommendations for further support and the farmer’s perspective. Because on the surface the discussion is about nitrogen, at the bottom about who is in charge of the countryside, agriculture and horticulture and how much space will be given to farmers and horticulturists in the next decade .

This is precisely why Remkes has expanded its mission and also takes the farmer’s point of view into account.

So far, the government is expected to present a clear vision for the future of the agricultural sector. But is it true? The government is there to set frameworks, objectives and, at best, guidelines. Interpretation belongs to the sector itself.



The discussion is not about nitrogen but about the future of agriculture Esther de Snoo, editor of New Harvest



The Netherlands has the world leader in agribusiness. Surely it should be possible, with the contribution of all parts of the chain, to pick up the gauntlet, get behind the wheel and have a clear and concrete vision of the future that meets the principles of the stated policy?

The sectoral organization for arable farming in the Netherlands is working on such a plan. They have searched their ranks for the common interest within the chain, looking smartly at where there is room in government cadres. By taking responsibility yourself and organizing your own future, resistance can be broken down and support is created in its place.