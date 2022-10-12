Chilean lawmakers approve Trans-Pacific Partnership

Twenty-seven senators voted in favor of the world’s largest copper producer joining the 11-nation trade deal, with ten senators voting against and one senator abstaining.

The government said CPTPP was not part of its plan and could neither promote nor ban it. The trade deal has become a source of political debate, and protesters against the CPTPP gathered outside the Senate building on Tuesday to protest the deal.

As of Tuesday, the deal could be ratified by President Gabriel Boric, but that has been delayed as the president sent a series of letters to 10 member states that could prolong the process.

A spokeswoman for the State Department’s undersecretary for international economic relations told Reuters the side letters “aim to change elements of the chapter on investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms, which has been the subject of criticism and international debate.”

The President’s News Agency reported that the government plans to continue the side letters.

The CPTPP consists of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. The US formally withdrew in 2017 under President Donald Trump.

The agreement abolishes 95% of tariffs between its members and is one of the most relevant economic integration programs in the Asia-Pacific region, covering 498 million people representing the world economy, according to the website of the Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .