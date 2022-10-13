The extent to which Buddhist monks should engage with the world has been one of the most pressing questions asked since the beginning of the Sangha. Because of the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, this question is more relevant than ever.

Text Bhikkhu Bodhi

This becomes the responsibility of monks in our present age. [en] Politics is the arena on which important moral struggles are waged in our time.

"As for the idea of ​​monks being politically active, I don't think it's appropriate in this country, given the situation in the United States, for monks to campaign for candidates, to support candidates, to put themselves up as candidates. Run for political office. But I think in our current situation people need religious leaders, clergy, priests and pastors in Christianity, and clergy in Judaism, to be the moral voice, the channels of expression from the standpoint of conscience. with the religion they adhere to and as a foundation.

For example, in this country, the question is whether people will have access to healthcare, whether there will be a universal healthcare system, so that people don’t have to leave hospitals and doctors because they can’t pay. the hygiene they need; Are we going to take action to tackle climate change to prevent total destruction of the planet’s geophysical system; Are we going to put an end to police brutality? So these are moral issues, very important moral issues, and I think that becomes part of the responsibility, not every monk, certainly not every monk, but some monks who are familiar with these issues, who have a deep foundation or foundation. Dharma, and people who are willing to go out and talk and advocate for what I call a moral perspective on these political issues.

Not to promote the power of one group over other groups. But condemning what is reprehensible because it is against basic ethical principles, condemning and criticizing policies that cause untold harm and suffering to ordinary people, and championing alternative policies that improve people’s well-being and happiness. So I would say that it is definitely the responsibility of some leaders in the monastic order. Therefore, I would say that when monks come forward and raise such issues, again not from the point of view of promoting some power interests, but to advocate morally based policies and programs, there is an urgent need. In Buddhism today.’

