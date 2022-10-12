Meta comes with virtual reality glasses for commercial use

Facebook parent company MetaPlatforms is coming this month with virtual reality goggles for business users. The Meta Quest Pro has a more powerful chip than the gamer-oriented Quest 2 glasses. Meta announced the new VR glasses during its own conference. The Quest Pro costs $1500 in the US.

It wasn’t clear at the time of the presentation what kind of work could be done in virtual reality. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the ideal customers “serious consumers who want the best or people who want to get work done.” Some of the options Mirrors offers are aimed at meetings, for example. For example, glasses can follow faces and eyes, making conversations in virtual reality feel more realistic and more personal.

Last year, Facebook changed the company’s name to Meta Platforms. The company is fully engaged in what it calls the Metaverse. It is a computer world where people can meet each other, work but also play games.

Zuckerberg recently posted a picture of his avatar on social media. This caused a lot of jokes about him, because the virtual Mark Zuckerberg is not very good looking. According to US media reports, Meta believes that its own developers are also using the virtual world, which the company has created very little.