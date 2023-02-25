Chasing Legends-Special Research-Cacnea Full Questline Revealed

When Global GO Tour: Hoenn starts, there will also be a Chasing Legends Special Research. You start by choosing a Pokemon. You will then get this Pokémon more often as an Incense spawn (so think carefully about the choice). You have the choice between Cacnea, Gulpin and Surskit and below you will find what you must do and get if Cacnea chooses:

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 1/6

Power Pokémon 15 times – 3 Incense

Rewards: 5 Kyogre Candy, 5 Groudon Candy, Absol

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 2/6

Use an incense – Cacnea

Catch 5 Cacnea–Cacnea

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Cacnea

Rewards: 2 Premium Raid Passes, 30 Pokéballs, 5 Ultra Balls

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 3/6

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle

Explore 1km – Solrock

Catch 10 Fire-, Grass-, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch

Catch 1 Groudon–Volbeat

Rewards: Sunny Castform, 10 Groudon Candy, 200 Primal Groudon Energy (if you have Ruby)

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 4/6

Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Min

Explore 1km – Lunatone

Catch 10 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokemon – Wailmer

Catch 1 Kyogre–Illumise

Rewards: Rainy Castform, 10 Kyogre Candy, 200 Primal Kyogre Energy (if you have Sapphire)

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 5/6

Enable Primal Reversion – Rocket Radar

Defeat a Team GO Rocket leader – 3 rerolls

Rewards: FastTM, ChargedTM

Chasing Legends – Cacnea 6/6

Claim rewards! – 2023XP

Claim rewards! – 2023 Stardust

Awards: Spinda

For the latest Pokémon news, visit our NWTV app website and at Facebook, Telegram And Discord. Do you like to follow Jeffry, do it only here! A Nintendo Switch is even offered.