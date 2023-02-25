Chasing Legends-Special Research-Cacnea Full Questline Revealed
When Global GO Tour: Hoenn starts, there will also be a Chasing Legends Special Research. You start by choosing a Pokemon. You will then get this Pokémon more often as an Incense spawn (so think carefully about the choice). You have the choice between Cacnea, Gulpin and Surskit and below you will find what you must do and get if Cacnea chooses:
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 1/6
- Power Pokémon 15 times – 3 Incense
- Rewards: 5 Kyogre Candy, 5 Groudon Candy, Absol
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 2/6
- Use an incense – Cacnea
- Catch 5 Cacnea–Cacnea
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Cacnea
- Rewards: 2 Premium Raid Passes, 30 Pokéballs, 5 Ultra Balls
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 3/6
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Plusle
- Explore 1km – Solrock
- Catch 10 Fire-, Grass-, or Ground-type Pokémon – Trapinch
- Catch 1 Groudon–Volbeat
- Rewards: Sunny Castform, 10 Groudon Candy, 200 Primal Groudon Energy (if you have Ruby)
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 4/6
- Spin 15 PokéStops or Gyms – Min
- Explore 1km – Lunatone
- Catch 10 Water-, Electric-, or Bug-type Pokemon – Wailmer
- Catch 1 Kyogre–Illumise
- Rewards: Rainy Castform, 10 Kyogre Candy, 200 Primal Kyogre Energy (if you have Sapphire)
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 5/6
- Enable Primal Reversion – Rocket Radar
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket leader – 3 rerolls
- Rewards: FastTM, ChargedTM
Chasing Legends – Cacnea 6/6
- Claim rewards! – 2023XP
- Claim rewards! – 2023 Stardust
- Awards: Spinda
For the latest Pokémon news, visit our NWTV app website and at Facebook, Telegram And Discord. Do you like to follow Jeffry, do it only here! A Nintendo Switch is even offered.
“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”