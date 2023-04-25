Can foreigners residing in Spain vote in the municipal elections of May 2023?

On May 28, Spain will vote at municipal level. Many Dutch and Belgians residing in Spain have received invitations to these elections by post. But what exactly? Can I… or must I vote as a foreigner in Spain?

There is a part of it foreign residents of Spain who will actually be able to vote on 28 May. This applies, for example, to all adults from the European Union residing in Spain. Also residents from outside the European Union who are in the municipality sign , will be allowed to vote if they have an agreement with Spain. This latter group includes Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Korea, Ecuador, Iceland, Norway, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom and Trinidad. and Tobago.

According to the figures, about one million people belong to this group. However, in order to be able to vote, they must fulfill a certain number of conditions over time. European Union residents had to register by January 30 using their NIE (número de Identificación de Extranjero) number and proof of empadronamiento (domiciliation).

For people outside the European Union, the deadline was already January 15. For them, according to the respective agreement with their country of origin, they must have resided in Spain for a minimum number of years.