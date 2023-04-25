The United States makes Moroccan lithium more competitive

A green energy and climate bill approved by the US Senate provides a tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of a US electric car. This measure will strengthen the competitiveness of lithium produced in Morocco, Israel, Jordan and many other countries.

More than a dozen new models and some of their variants could take full or partial advantage of the new credit, according to the US Treasury Department. CNN. A small number of models – mostly overseas-produced vehicles – are not eligible at this time. So far, only vehicles from the “big three” U.S. electric vehicle makers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – and Tesla have been eligible for the new credit.

Senior government officials said the new rule would make lithium from countries that have critical minerals trade agreements with the United States more competitive. These countries are Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Jordan, Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Nicaragua, Oman, Panama, Peru, Singapore and Japan.