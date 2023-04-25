Gaming Avans students on their way to a tournament in the United States

rocket league. Photo via Flickr, The Bearded Clock.

Win a few extra games. Then Jorijn van de Kam, Olaf Timmermans, Tom Oomen and Hein Pennings, or the “Avans Red White Blokes”, can go to the United States. The group of Avans students has been representing the University of Applied Sciences for a few weeks and is winning one after the other in Rocket League. The final battle of the European tournament awaits this weekend, followed by the Dutch Student League final a month later.

Indicate said two of the four Avan students in the group as they were both very busy. And not necessarily with studies, but especially with training for the important matches on Saturday and Sunday. Then the Rocket League pots await that determine if players are allowed to travel to the United States to represent Avans there. If they win on Saturday and Sunday, they will join the group of top European teams. “We are doing everything we can. We looked at what we do well and played pots against other top teams to measure ourselves. And it’s going well. In addition, we are looking at the records of other teams that we have to compete against this weekend, so that we can respond to them,” explain Jorijn and Olaf, students of accounting and biology and medical laboratory research.

In the Dutch Student League in-game students from different educational institutions compete in various esports including Rocket League. The Avans Red White Blokes are currently among the top two teams in the Netherlands.

The fact that the team is the last day of the European tournament on Saturday seemed unlikely a month ago. It didn’t work for the band, which was in crisis. “Technically, it didn’t go well. And although we lost, we didn’t look at what basically went wrong. We didn’t look for how we could make it easier. When we got back to base it was much better and we won again,” says Olaf.

The Avans Red White Blokes logo

The team’s first big game is Saturday at 8 p.m. Then they play Rocket League against the University of Roehampton team, a university in London. If they win, the decisive final will take place on Sunday. Matches can be watched live via the official Twitch Channel of Rocket League. “Last week, 16,000 people watched. It was really cool to know that so many people are watching what you like to do the most,” says Jorijn.

Next weekend’s program

For the past few weeks, the group of gamers has officially represented Avans. So far, this is mainly reflected in the fact that the students play under the name Avans, but soon they will also be wearing University of Applied Sciences clothes. The created Discord Group is for every Avans gaming student or employee join. For fans of Rocket League, but also games like League of Legends and Fifa. There are also tournaments at the Dutch Student League. “It would be nice to see Avans teams being created in these games in the future so we can support each other,” the two said.