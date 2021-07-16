calendar, formula, teams … Everything you need to know about the Women’s Championship. sport

In baseball, football is the only discipline Olympic Games It started two days before the opening ceremony. This privilege is explained by the recovery times imposed by the match format, which gives teams at least 48 hours of rest between each match. So began the women’s tournament. France is absentOn Wednesday, July 21, each of the six matches on Matchday 1 can be played in six of the seven stadiums where football events take place. Formula, winners, qualifications, schedule, broadcast… Here is what you need to know before the start of the competition.

formula

Twelve teams have qualified for the Olympic Games and will play at least the first round. The countries are divided into three groups of four. The top two of these groups automatically qualify for the quarter-finals, as do the top two-thirds. The final phase is then played in the form of knockout matches which, in the event of a tie after 90 minutes, can result in an additional thirty minutes (2 x 15 minutes) and penalties.

Unlike their male counterparts, female teams are not subject to age restrictions and can choose any player as long as they meet the nationality criteria.

Competition phases

The competition will take place on a roaming basis and will be spread over the seven stadiums where the matches will take place. Two are in Tokyo, but the teams will also have to travel the country, sometimes north to Sapporo. Discover the stadiums selected by the International Olympic Committee.

“ Tokyo National Olympic Stadium (where the final will be held), 60,016 seats; Tokyo Stadium, 49,000 seats; Saitama Stadium, 62,000 seats; Yokohama International Stadium, 70,000 seats. Kashima football stadium, 42,000 seats; Miyagi Stadium in Sendai, 48,000 seats; Sapporo Dome, 42,000 seats.

Palmaris

Since the women’s championship arrived at the Olympics, the United States has won medals and titles. Four-time silver medalist and once between 1996 and 2012, the American choice is clearly still the ogre of the discipline, but failed to take his place in Rio in 2016. Germany took the opportunity to turn the tide and win their first Olympic title, in the absence of the American team, which surprised Sweden in the quarter-finals. They are the winners of the women’s soccer tournament at the Olympic Games.

Rio 2016: Germany (gold), Sweden (silver), Canada (bronze).

London 2012: United States (gold), Japan (silver), Canada (bronze).

Beijing 2008: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze).

Athens 2004: United States (gold), Brazil (silver), Germany (bronze).

Sydney 2000: Norway (gold), USA (silver), Germany (bronze).

Atlanta 1996: The United States (gold), China (silver) and Norway (bronze).

qualified

As the host nation, Japan qualified automatically, but all other teams had to score in major international competitions or in Olympic qualifiers to secure a place at the Olympics. Consecutive Copa America and Oceania Cup 2018 winners, Brazil and New Zealand were the first two countries to qualify for this women’s Olympic tournament. Great Britain, the Netherlands and Sweden received their tickets via the World Cup. disciple, A lottery was organized to form groups At the Olympic games.

Group A: Japan, Canada, Great Britain, Chile.

Group B: Brazil, China, Zambia, Netherlands.

Group C: Sweden, United States, Australia and New Zealand.

calendar

The Olympic tournament takes place from July 21 to August 6, which is almost the entire duration of the Olympic Games. Here is the program.

Wednesday July 21: Great Britain – Chile (9:30 am, in Sapporo), Brazil – China (10:00 am, in Miyagi), United States – Sweden (10:30 am, in Tokyo), Japan – Canada (12:30 pm, in Sapporo), Netherlands – Zambia (1:00 p.m., in Miyagi), Australia-New Zealand (1:00 p.m., in Tokyo).

Saturday July 24: Canada – Chile (9:30 am, in Sapporo), China – Zambia (10 am, in Miyagi), Sweden – Australia (10:30 am, in Saitama), Japan – Great Britain (12:30 pm, in Sapporo), Brazil – Netherlands (1 pm, in Miyagi), United States – New Zealand (1:00 p.m., in Saitama).

Tuesday July 27: USA – Australia (10am, in Kashima), Sweden – New Zealand (10am, in Miyagi), Japan – Chile (1pm, in Miyagi), Canada – Great Britain (1pm, in Kashima), Netherlands – China ( 1:30 p.m., in Yokohama, Brazil – Zambia (1:30 p.m., in Saitama).

Friday July 30: Quarter-finals (10 a.m. in Miyagi, 11 a.m. in Kashima, 12 p.m. in Saitama, 1 p.m. in Yokohama).

Monday August 2: Semi-finals (10 a.m. in Kashima, 1 p.m. in Yokohama).

Thursday August 5: Match for third place (10 a.m., Kashima).

Friday August 6: Final (4 hours, Tokyo Olympic Stadium).

Definition of

In France, the Olympic Games are broadcast by France Télévisions and Eurosport. All football tournament results can be found On our website ouest-france.fr