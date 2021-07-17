







© ProShots

“Saudi Arabia has in mind an unprecedented partner in hosting the World Cup”





Saudi Arabia is considering a candidacy for the organization of the World Cup in 2030. The target partner is more than outstanding: Italy.

FIFA is in favor of dividing the World Cup between several countries. Partly because of the growing number of participants – in 2026, 48 countries will compete for the world title – a common organization is desirable. Saudi Arabia has therefore drawn up a list of potential and desired partners.

according to Athleticism Italy tops this Saudi list. It would be the first time that a World Cup has been played on two continents.

There are more candidates for the organization of the World Cup in 2030. Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay have joined forces. Portugal and Spain also applied, as did the combination of Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Serbia. In addition, Morocco wishes to host the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia was one of the initiators of a new World Cup cycle. At the FIFA Congress in May, has filed a formal request for an investigation into a World Cup every two years. In 2026, the battle for the world title will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.