By far the most responses were received for the “Do something almost named after you” challenge.

Ionica Smeets

For the past few weeks, I’ve challenged you to do something special within a well-chosen set of prerequisites. You responded in droves and this posed a challenge for me: how do you fit all of these reactions into the maximum length of this column? Fortunately, my assistant Eva de Roode did a lot of preparatory work, while I was still lying on a French beach, and gave a clear overview of reactions by theme. Here are six of our favorite reactions from readers.

Reader Carol Cornelissen wanted to take original photos during a cycling trip in France. He decided to stop every 60 kilometers and take exactly four photos each time: the road in both directions and what was on either side of that road. These are the only photos of his trip, with his own bike as a personal touch. Image Carol Cornelissen

Some readers responded to more than one challenge. For example, Robert Prins reports in ‘Travel as far as possible in 24 hours’ that in 1989 he managed to hitchhike no less than 2,318.4 kilometers in 24 hours – which he hitchhiked in 1991. entered the Guinness Book of Records. Prins is still hitchhiking, as a few weeks later he reported for the “Save Them All” category that he collects hitchhikers on all 217 possible combinations of the day of the month and the day of the month. week. Next Wednesday, August 31, he hopes to add the last Wednesday to his list and on September 17 he could complete his project with the 217th and therefore very last elevator. If you see it somewhere along the road soon, take it with you.

In the category “Building a collection with a crazy criterion”, Marian Hoffer writes that for the tenth anniversary of her gallery Tijd voor Kunst, she calls on artists for works of art with a maximum size of 10 x 10 centimeters . These can now be seen in an exhibition, where in addition to paintings, ceramics and other three-dimensional objects can also be seen. I suspect that the most accurate boundary condition must therefore be a maximum size of 10 x 10 x 10 centimeters and I will soon be cycling with my tape measure to check this.

Several readers sent in something that didn’t concern them. For example, Peter Penning reported on “Save Them All” that a good friend of his lives in Cape Town and tries to see all the birds that feature in the 1991 revised edition of Southern African Newman’s Birds. It’s about 70%. “The good thing is that it is specifically about this totally obsolete edition, despite the fact that several editions have been followed and there are much better guides available!” Wim van Oudheusden wrote of his brother who, along with a group of friends, introduced chance into their lives by getting off at a random metro station and then visiting the first restaurant they came across: ” And they regularly ate well.”

By far the most reactions came for the “Do something almost named after you” challenge and our absolute favorite was Harmjan Snijder who wrote: “Since everyone passed me: Kalman Rijder.”