The new season begins for amateur artists in Lelystad

The new season will start for the Lelystadse Amateur Artists (LAK) association on Wednesday 7 September.

De LAK has a spacious studio at De Veste 16-77, which members can use freely. The studio has easels, good drawing and watercolor paper, tools for framing work, a printing press and space to work with several artists simultaneously.

Inspire

By working together in the same space and discussing each other’s work, LAK members inspire each other and develop their own drawing and painting skills.

The studio also offers space to mount an exhibition with your own work. LAK publishes its activities weekly on http://atelierdeveste.blogspot.nl.

Annual program

On Tuesday morning and Wednesday evening there is an annual program in which participants work on a specific theme or with a specific technique. On Fridays the water collective works on watercolors with a mutually agreed theme and on Saturday mornings the graphic group does tetra etching, cutting and linoleum printing.

At other times the studio is open for free work. There is still room for a few new members. If you want to paint, watercolour, draw a model or work with graphics with others, you can pass. Future members can participate for free for the first month, before finally deciding to become a member.

The studio is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.