Bronze for Kopecky, Ghys-De Vylder fifth (Assenede)

Lotte Kopecky won bronze in the omnium after winning the final sprint with double the points. Lindsay De Vylder and Robbe Ghys flirted with a place on the podium, but had to settle for a fifth place in the team race.

Lotte Kopecky, who started the omnium well with a fourth place overall but failed in the tempo laps, finished strong. Kopecky missed the first two of eight sprints in the final points race, but took 5 points in the third sprint. The Japanese Yumi Kajihara, who can still be admired at VWEM last week, beat the Dutch Maike Van Der Duin. Kopecky won the final sprint and overtook Denmark’s Amalie Dideriksen for third place. “The podium place for Lotte is a nice bonus. Goal achieved,” said athletics coach De Ketele.

De Ketele sent Robbe Ghys onto the track with Lindsay De Vylder for the team race. The Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise duo immediately joined in the debates. In the first of twenty sprints, they took 2 points. After winning the third sprint, they followed the Frenchmen Boudat and Thomas. The Belgians won heats, but it also worked for France, Portugal, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands and New Zealand. The French backed down, but had a difficult customer in the Japanese. The Belgians (43 points) collected few points in the second part of the race and failed to take the step towards the podium. Boudat-Thomas (66 points) won ahead of Imamura-Kuboki (63).(fdg)