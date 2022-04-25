National coach Ryan Campbell, who suffered a heart attack, was in critical condition

Dutch national team coach Ryan Campbell is stable and no longer suffering from severe sedation after suffering a heart attack last Saturday. Campbell suffered a heart attack last week and emerged from an induced coma on Tuesday.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Campbell family released a statement to the public on Sunday to update their status after the former Australian ODI player suffered a heart attack. Family statement: “The family are pleased to report that the wonderful staff at Royal Stoke University Hospital have successfully terminated Ryan’s anesthesia.”

“He responded well and is now in stable condition. Although still very weak, he speaks and responds. Doctors hope that with continued progress, he will make a full recovery. The 50-year-old experienced chest pains and difficulty breathing while with his family in the UK. He was at a playground with his children last weekend when he collapsed.

Campbell was returning to Europe after the Dutch team’s tour of New Zealand, having visited friends and family in his hometown of Perth the previous week. Campbell was appointed national coach of the Netherlands in January 2017 and has represented Australia and Hong Kong internationally as a player. He also appeared with Hong Kong in their T20 Men’s World Cup campaign at the 2016 Cricket World Championships, becoming the oldest player to make his T20I debut at the time at the age of 44.

Campbell, a cocky hitter and named shareholder in Western Australia, played two ODIs for Australia in 2002 when Adam Gilchrist was away spending time with his newborn son. During his illustrious career in 98 Premier League games between 1994 and 2006, Campbell played in Western Australia for 6,009 runs at an average of 36.31. (ani)

