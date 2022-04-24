In music, it’s all about timing, isn’t it? Now that the club doors are opening again and the festival sun is shining again, My Baby comes with a new album. The successor of mounaikithe album with which the cosmopolitan trio has been successfully touring the world since 2018, from Hengelo to New Zealand and from Glasonbury to Los Angeles, until it was no longer possible.

Never change a winning team, so My Baby again largely recorded the album in their own studio with Mozes Meijer, with whom they also worked on their previous three albums. Tjeerd Bomhof (Voicst), Mathias Janmaat (Bombay) and Englishman Steve Dub (Chemical Brothers, Daft Punk, The Prodigy) provided the extra ears and production advice. A contribution to both alternative rock and dance, exactly the worlds that My Baby knows how to unite so well. To like mounaiki is sake sake sake rich in timbres and exotic scales. A dream that I dream and don’t fight are full of them and draw the listener into the marvelous world of My Baby. But above all, the new My Baby is a dance record, with irresistible beats culminating in exciting drops. The right record at the right time, because after sitting on the couch for two years, the prospect of jumping on their exotic mix of rock, blues and dance is very appealing. extremely difficult sake sake sake on the speakers you can already get a taste of it. And when he appeared on single before It’s a setup all you have to do is think of a hopping crowd. To party!