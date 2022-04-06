“We did not expect to stand here again against the Fracking. New road.

Barbara Richardson is particularly surprised that she could not believe this topic was back on the table. “Why do they want to do this?” She asks loudly. “It’s not climatic. And they know the residents here are strongly opposed to the drill. How do they get it?”

Controversial

Shale case drilling is highly controversial in the North English region. The well in Lancashire has been the subject of fierce protests for years by locals and activists. The site was closed after the 2019 earthquake. But the cement did not come to permanently close the well of the research firm Quadrila. Now, in the midst of the energy crisis, the British House of Commons is once again talking about shale gas drilling.

Shale gas is extracted by breaking up deep underground rock layers with water, sand and chemicals. According to protesters, it pollutes and leads to earthquakes. But supporters point to Fracking’s success in shale gas extraction in the United States, sparking a real energy revolution. Thanks to the domestic extraction of gas there, energy tariffs for Americans are much lower.

The United Kingdom could have experienced a similar shale gas revolution if drilling had continued, some scientists say. The British Geological Survey estimates that the county’s soil contains about 36 trillion cubic meters of natural gas (36,000 billion cubic meters). Only 10 percent of that will be needed to keep the whole country warm for the next 50 years.