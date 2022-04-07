Michael Andrey still trusts his own team: “FIA gives us a chance”

Michael Andrey is still waiting for the FIA’s response to his request to join the Formula 1 team. The son of world champion Mario Andreti has arranged everything, but is still waiting for the green light from the Motorsport Federation.

Andrei already has all the external things in order within the game. He is said to have contracted with Renault to buy the power units, and he is also looking for a place in the UK. The American had previously been interested in acquiring Alfa Romeo, but it did not come to that. It costs a lot of money to start his own team, but Andre finds financial help and expects a deal from the FIA. In addition to the potential team in Formula 1, he is also active in IndyCar, IMSA, Formula E, Australian Supercars and Extreme E.

Patience

Bee Racer Andrei explains the situation: “When we have to wait, we do a lot of work behind the scenes, and we prepare ourselves because we have to get started.” This is of course still ahead, because the American has not yet reached an agreement with the Motorsport Association. “We need to take some action and hope and pray that the FIA ​​will give us a chance to get into it,” he continued. I have to admit that Andrei would have wanted to hear something before. “We hoped to find out now, but unfortunately it’s not like that. I hope it happens soon,” concludes the 59-year-old former driver.

From Formula 1 to the United States

If Andr joins a team in Formula 1, an option for game policy makers will be fulfilled. This is how American has long wanted to set foot on soil. The owners of Formula 1 have now confirmed that three Grand Prix will be held in the United States. In addition, the Netflix series Drive to Survive confirms a huge increase in the popularity of the Royal Glass Motorsport. However, a successful driver from the country is still missing.