CDA wants to build smaller nuclear power plants

The CDA wants the cabinet to work on setting up small modular nuclear reactors to expedite the removal of fossil fuels. According to the party, the construction and operation of such nuclear power plants is easy and quick.

Henry Pontenbal, a CDA parliamentarian and energy expert, views the mini nuclear power plants as ‘a promising development that could play a role in making the economy more stable in the Netherlands’. According to him, the first small power plants could be built before 2030. To do this, the cabinet needs to ensure that laws and regulations are needed to complete construction quickly, Bontenbal believes. ‘This is a promising development. Internationally, people are busy building large nuclear power plants. At the same time, you see the parallel path of small modular nuclear power plants. They can be built fast and safely. ‘ According to Bontenbal, construction of such reactors is underway in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

Bontenbal thinks it is a shame that ‘Europe is lagging behind’ in this area. ‘I think the steps we are taking in Europe and the Netherlands are a promising development.’

‘Small reactor fits in a container’

Although small reactors provide less power than traditional reactors, they are easier to install and faster. One of the most frequently heard complaints against nuclear power is that it costs a lot of money and, above all, a lot of time to build large nuclear power plants, so it does not provide solutions to emergency climate problems. The so-called Small modular furnaces Ordinary power stations can also be placed in unsuitable locations, which facilitates connection to the power network. ‘The smallest reactor, about 10 MW, fits in a container and is capable of three large wind turbines. With this, 10,000 houses can be provided, ”the CDA MP explained.

Large reactors can generate 300 MW of capacity. ‘Then you have to think about the type that makes up half the capacity of a reactor in a bore cell.’