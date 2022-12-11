Breda updated its website: ‘Find the right information faster’ | BredaToday

Through: Hanne Marcelis



Sun, Dec 11, 11:00 AM

General



BREDA – The municipality of Breda has renewed the breda.nl site. “Now you can find the information you want to know or need even faster. Plus, there’s more room for news, current events, and we’re using even smarter technology for more usability.

Breda has developed a new site because the ‘back’, the so-called CMS (content management system) dates from 2017 and will soon no longer be technically supported. This carried security risks, making innovation necessary. “We also wanted to better meet the needs of our visitors. In the new breda.nl, for example, the user is central,” the municipality said.

“Now you can find the information you want to know or need even faster. Whether it’s applying for a new passport or reporting a move. Plus, there’s more room for news, current events, and we’re using even smarter technology for more usability. Breda.nl has been tested by our visitors and language ambassadors and has therefore become even more accessible. In this way, we improve our digital services and the provision of information and we can follow trends and developments in the future. »

technical

Service delivery was already at the center of the municipal website. The main tasks (thus for which someone comes to the website most often) also remain displayed prominently. Breda now adds additional information to this. With the possibility of offering certain relevant information to specific target groups. For example, if someone reports a move on the website, the technology can also display information about the waste card request. “We are also taking the first steps to offer returning visitors information directly on the homepage for which they regularly visit Breda.nl. This is done using a functional cookie, which does not store any personal data. This makes it a GDPR-compliant solution. »

Inform

In addition to optimal digital services, Breda wants to provide proactive information about news and developments. Previous research conducted as part of the Digipanel has already shown that more than 70% of respondents need information about the municipality. Almost 85% said they expected this news on breda.nl. That is why there is now a bigger place for news on the breda.nl homepage and the news portal has been updated with space for interviews, videos and background stories: breda.nl/nieuws.