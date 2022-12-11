ChatGTP is a program that allows an AI chat function to mimic almost human abilities. For example, it can write poems, formulate questions or write complete stories, it can help us promote our creativity. For example, when writing an essay, you get an overview of a number of tasks, says technical writer Joost Schellevis. NPO Radio 1 Review. “It is a kind of aid to promote creativity. It can also serve as a tool for writing programs.”

Traditionally, computers do what you tell them to do, but nothing more. Ask a computer to calculate how a rocket can reach the moon, as early supercomputers did, and it will – but without any creative input. However, artificial intelligence mimics this human creative intelligence so that computers can reason on their own about how best to accomplish a task. This is already useful in practice for your car’s navigation systems, for compiling your Netflix recommendations or for keeping your car on the road while driving.

However, there is a warning against plagiarism. Moreover, the information is not always reliable, because ChatGPT information is based on public knowledge.