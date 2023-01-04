Valtteri Bottas continues to enjoy his free time. Since his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell, a professional cyclist, Bottas finds himself regularly on a two-wheeler. While all F1 teams are busy preparing for the next F1 season, Bottas continues to actively explore new parts of the world. A new destination has been reached: New Zealand.

Since moving from Mercedes to Alfa Romeo about a year ago, Valtteri Bottas has been enjoying life. The Bottas that fans saw during his time at Mercedes present a stark contrast to today’s Bottas. The Finn looks more relaxed and happier, although this time he’s not driving in a contender to battle for wins, but battling for the final points to be split on a Grand Prix weekend.

Since his relationship with Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, Bottas has also found his way to two-wheelers, which of course is a racing bike. Even during the winter break, Bottas stays busy exploring new areas (including by bike); this time it’s New Zealand’s turn. Bottas shares gorgeous snapshots of New Zealand’s beautiful wild landscape via his Instagram. Bottas is also pictured with, among others, Brendon Hartley, who he went hiking with earlier this week.