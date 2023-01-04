Below you can see an excerpt beautiful from Thursday 8 December. You can also do this one full show beautiful look back on Gids.tv.

Below, you can see a clip of Beau from Thursday, December 8. You can also watch this entire Beau show on Gids.tv. Beau talks about Brittney Griner, the American basketball star who was arrested in Russia for having a very small amount of cannabis oil in her possession. Chatilla van Grinsven recounts how the American superstar became a pawn in the battle between Russia and the United States. She has since been released in exchange for a Russian arms dealer. Watch Beau’s clip in the video below. Did you miss Beau? You can watch every episode and the best bits on Gids.tv.



