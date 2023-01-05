Members of the movement “The Rise of the Moors” in the United States call themselves Moroccans and refuse to have American law applied to them. They invoke Moroccan law to be judged.

On Friday, December 30, two members of the Rise of the Moors movement, charged with possession of firearms and rebellion, appeared in district court in Charles County, Maryland. The hearing did not go without incident. The suspects refused to cooperate and claimed immunity under agreements between Morocco and the United States.

In 2013, one of the suspects, Lamont Butler, known by his “Moorish” name Lamont Maurice El, claimed a $6 million mansion. According to him, the property was part of an 1836 treaty with Morocco and belongs to him by virtue of his self-proclaimed title of “Consul General” of the “Consular Court of Morocco in the Republic of Maryland”.

These people claim to be above American law under the Moroccan-American Treaty of 1786. Morocco was one of the first countries to recognize the United States as a sovereign nation at that time. Apparently, these people do not know that the possession of firearms is punished very severely in Morocco.