Bon Bini Holland 3 relates to the American takeover of the fast-food FC Kip. At first, the takeover seems to bring a lot of luck and prosperity, but it turns out to be different once in the United States. The employees must do everything to take over the restaurant.

The manufacturers of Bon Bini Holland 3 received the fourth film gold award this year. This prize is awarded to films that have attracted 100,000 viewers. Platinum and Diamond Film are awarded to 400,000 and 1 million cinema visitors respectively. In total, the Bon Bini Holland franchise has already won film gold four times.

