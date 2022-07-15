Finally we know more about ads on Netflix

Netflix is ​​adding a new subscription form to its model, here’s how.

As a result, the offer is fragmented and there are more and more evenings where people can potentially spend their money. With consequences, because Netflix had to announce for the first time in April that it had fewer subscribers than in previous months.

New subscription form

In an effort to turn things around, Netflix is ​​now introducing a new subscription plan, much like HBO Max and Hulu in the US, namely an ad-supported model.

Slowly, we’re learning more and more about the idea of ​​advertising on the streaming service and what it would mean for Netflix.

For example, a new WSJ article shows that Netflix is ​​still negotiating with Microsoft to support ads. At the same time, Netflix is ​​in talks with the licensees on the place of advertisements in their content.

But not only that; the streaming service also appears to have to pay extra if ads are shown. Content is 15-30% more expensive.