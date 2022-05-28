Blingen says China not only wants to bend the international order to its liking, but also has growing economic, military, technological and diplomatic powers. He said the United States would oppose all forms of Beijing’s unjust trade practices and economic coercion.

Under President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party has become “more repressive at home and more aggressive abroad,” Blingen said. He called on China to abide by international rules.

The speech comes a day after President Joe Biden’s visit to Japan and South Korea, where he agreed to strengthen cooperation with these countries. The White House would have considered Biden to deliver the speech, but chose Blingen to avoid tensions.

Blingen says co-operation between the two powers is needed in areas such as climate, epidemic prevention and arms control. He thus distanced himself from the attitude of the previous administration under Donald Trump, who often spoke of the global conflict with China.

So efforts to stifle Chinese economic growth have been called into question. Washington will do everything in its power to prevent the ‘export’ of the Chinese model. A “China House” is being set up within the State Department to guide US-China policy to all parts of the world.

Blingen said of Taiwan that China was threatening to disrupt peace and stability in the entire region by provocative rhetoric and many other acts. Blingen said the United States would continue to help convince Beijing that it was a treacherous province. “Beijing’s growing perseverance has changed, as have efforts to end Taiwan’s relations with countries around the world and to prevent any (island) participation in international organizations.”