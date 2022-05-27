Shojumbers TeamNL third in Nations Cup Rome

Led by Netherlands national coach Henk Nooren, the French players won. At the start of this season they had already won the Nations Cup at La Bowl, and today was a win in Rome. After the first round, only France had zero on the scoreboard, and they continued this order in both. It was unanimously won by clear rounds from Simon Delestrey, Roger Yves Post and Kevin Stott. TeamNL show jumpers did good business in the first five Star Nations Cup. The Orange men finished third with a total of 8 penalty points. In between we find Belgium with a final score of 4.

In the second round Penelope was with Lebrevost Gfe Excalibur de La Tour Vidal Had to concede a penalty (via Ugano Citte). Simon jumped in with Telestre Cayman Jolly Jumper (By Hickstead) Another great clear round. Also comrades Roger Yvest Bos, in the saddle Cassius Clay Vdv Z (By Calvino Z), and with Kevin Stott Visconti to Tellman (v. Toulon) left all beams. The French team finished with a score of zero and won the FEI Nations Cup

Belgium

Belgium, led by Peter Weinberg, played better in the second round. In the first round they got four penalty points and in the second round they kept the slate clean, thus bringing the total to four. Nicola Flippertz was the only Belgian to score a double clear round Kadanga V / H Dingeshof (V. Cardento). Greogry Wathelet failed on the first lap and he recovered on the second lap. The form seemed to be rediscovered Nevado S. (By Calvados Z) and both clearly jumped to the end. Jérôme Guery even did this in the saddle Quell Home de Huss (By Quidam de Revel). Only Peter Clemens mentioned Agrod Hero Z (By Aganix du Seigneur) Eight penalty points. Thereby becoming the final line of Belgium.

TeamNL

Both the Netherlands and the United States finished with a total of eight penalty points. As the NL team’s final time was faster than the United States, they were allowed to rank third today. The second round started off a bit difficult for Jose Lansing’s riders. Jur Wirling and Long John Silver (By Lasino) Nine penalty points and Bart Bles en Chris Cross TV (Cooper van de Hefingal) made an unfortunate mistake that resulted in four penalty points on board. Willem Grave and Grandrado TN (Written by Eldorado van de Jeshock) Today they were in their own class. During the introduction, the ten-year-old stallion came nowhere near the tree and jumped into another clear round. Mark Hautsager also retaliated Sterrehof’s Dante NOP (By Conturano) The conclusion is clear. As the last opener for the Dutch team, Piazza de Siena finished third on the grass path.

Rash Nations Cup CSIO5 * ROM, 1.60 m

1. France, 0 str pnt

2. Belgium, 4th pnt

3. Netherlands, 8th points

Jur Wirling (Holvierde), Long John Silver 2 (by Lacino), (5) – 9

Part Place (Baberich), Chris Cross TV (by Cooper van de Hefing), 0 – 4

Willem Greave (Marcelo), Grandrado DN (by Eldorado van de Jeshock), 0 – 0

Mark Houtsecker (Rouen), Stereohofs Donte NOP (by Conturano), 4 – 0

4. USA, 8th pnt

5. Canada 10 points pt

6. Great Britain 12 points pnt

7. Germany, 20th pnt

8. Ireland 20 points pnt

9. Italy, 42nd pnt

10. Spain, deleted

Source: KNHS/ Horses.nl