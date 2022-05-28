Suggests that கொட்டகுநிறுவனம் The company has stated that it will not publicly support the rights of abortion and transgender people. EA has told its employees not to take a stand on every issue and to be a company that embraces all ideas. This was discussed at a meeting with employees and managers within the company. Discussions will include upcoming games, company strategy, pay rises and other issues affecting employees.

According to the Kotaku source, several employees asked the EA for a public statement on abortion and trance rights, but the game maker did not want to comply. The company said it would only speak if it could really make a positive impact and have a consistent perspective among its 13,000 employees.

Abortion has been a topic of discussion in the United States for weeks because the U.S. Supreme Court seems to be planning to revoke the right to abortion. Funky has previously publicly opposed the upcoming change, and Sony has announced that it will not allow its studios to take a public stand.