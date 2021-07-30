US President Joe Biden will call on historian Deborah Lipstadt To appoint As the co-ordinator of anti-Semitism. Lipstad is best known for its high profile case against David Irving, a professor of modern Jewish studies and Holocaust studies and a British Holocaust denier.

Lipstad has written several books on the Holocaust and anti-Semitism and has been active in the world of education and museum for many years. His latest book, Anti-Semitism: Here and Now Explores new anti-Semitism and focuses specifically on anti-Semitic developments on American campuses. When Bill Clinton was president, Lipstad was active in the National Holocaust Museum in Washington DC and served on several groups, including Hillel International.

In 2000, he was assassinated by British Holocaust denier David Irving. The case continued For slander and libel. Irving said that Lipstod wrote lies about him in his book Denying the Holocaust. Under English law, the defendant must provide proof that the accused is at fault. Together with a group of lawyers and historians, Lipstad came up with a 349-page document two years later that clearly showed Irving’s lie in history, denying the Holocaust. Lipstod won the case and later became known around the world. The case was later made into a movie, starring Raphael Weiss as Lipstad.

According to Jonathan Greenplot, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Lipstad was the best choice for the position of anti-Semitism coordinator. MP He will bring extensive experience to this role and a deep understanding of historical and modern anti-Semitism.

Recently, Biden was under a lot of pressure to appoint a coordinator, especially on Monday when a carved swastika was discovered in the Foreign Office. Biden reiterated that he never believed that anti-Semitism would be tolerated in the United States and beyond.

The role of this coordinator is to monitor and report on anti-Semitism abroad, and then campaign for governments to suppress anti-Semitism within their borders. This position does not require domestic involvement, although Lipstad’s pioneer Elon Carr continued to speak out against anti – Semitism in the United States. Biden will soon appoint a special coordinator for Jewish affairs within the United States.