A U.S. federal court on Friday confiscated an oil tanker believed to have been used to deliver it to North Korea. This is against US sanctions against Pyongyang.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement that the M / T Courageous oil products were shipped to North Korean flagships and delivered to the North Korean port of Nambo.

The decision by a federal judge in New York to seize the ship means that the U.S. government now has 2,734 tons of tanker.

Quake Kei Cheng, a former owner and operator of the tanker in Singapore, is wanted by US authorities for complicity in money laundering.

“Quake and his allies are engaged in a massive plan to circumvent US and UN sanctions, use ships under their control to smuggle fuel into North Korea and provide a vital source of revenue for the North Korean government.” .

M / T Courageous is said to have been purchased in US dollars “without their knowledge”. Cambodia, anchored by M / T Courageous, had already seized the ship in March 2020 at the request of the United States.

The North Korean economy has been shaken for years by a number of international sanctions in response to North Korea’s banned military and nuclear programs.

At the end of June, the US Special Representative for North Korea met with the UN. He urged members of the Security Council to ratify resolutions against Pyongyang. Must be implemented.